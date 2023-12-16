EDINBURGH, Ind. — Officials in Edinburgh are investigating a power outage.

According to a Facebook post from the Edinburgh Police Department, Edinburgh Electric is aware of a power outage in the city and working to resolve the issue.

EPD reported that the outage covers a large portion of the city and buildings along US Route 31. Police are encouraging those that may be traveling in the area to “take their time” and be careful.

The number of customers affected by the outage is unknown at this time. The cause of the outage has yet to be determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.