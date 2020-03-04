Officials release list of people still unaccounted for after Tennessee tornadoes

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. – Dozens of people are still unaccounted for in Tennessee after tornadoes ripped through the area Tuesday morning.
At least 24 people are dead, and some of those people are children.
Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton released a list of names to WBIR of the people who are still unaccounted for after the storms. The first list had 80 people. The listed was narrowed down to 24 people as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.
These are the people who are still missing.
- Rachel Baughman
- Katherine Julian
- Penny Penelope Cole
- Ryan Hunter
- Phyllis Burchett
- Diana and Robert Smith
- Iris Walker
- Dwight Gentry
- David Phillips
- Maureen Langford
- Andi Otis
- Lisa Burgess
- Tommy Knight
- Robin & Bethany Babb
- Joey Dedemicis
- Joe Murphy Jr
- Denton Nelson
- Douglas Loftis
- Rick Stegill
- Ryan Packinghan
- Kathy Koch
- Joe Yoder
Mayor Ricky Shelton asks anyone with information about the people on the list to call Putnam County at (931) 646-4636.