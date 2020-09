CARMEL, Ind. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Carmel Tuesday.

Officials said no one was in the house and no injuries were reported, however a dog was found deceased.

The Carmel Fire Department was assisted by Pike and Zionsville units.

Authorities said the fire at 3738 Monty Circle was mainly contained to the garage area and away from the main part of the house.

***CFD DISPATCH*** Engines 342, 345, 63, 291 Ladder 345, 341 Medic 345 Chief 304, working house fire, 3738 Monty Cir. — Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) September 22, 2020