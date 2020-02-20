Semi driver rescued by good Samaritans after tanker truck explodes at I-70, I-465

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Fire and emergency teams responded to a tanker truck explosion and large fire on I-70 near I-465 on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

Officials said a semi tanker hauling fuel overturned and dumped fuel on the ramp.

Indiana State Police said the driver of the semi escaped from his truck and was pulled from the flames by good Samaritans.

"Without question, those good Samaritans saved this driver's life," said ISP Sgt. John Perrine.

Perrine said the driver was alert and conscious when he was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital.

Indianapolis Fire Department arrived on scene and controlled the blaze.

Police said the clean up will be extensive and it will affect rush hour traffic. Engineers from INDOT will inspect the bridge where this crash occurred.

Around 3 p.m., Indiana State Police told FOX59 that I-70 westbound is partially reopen.

Police said drivers in the area should expect long delays, and commuters are asked to avoid the area altogether.

Indianapolis Public Schools issued the following statement for families impacted by travel:

Due to a fire on the city’s eastside that has closed I-465 and I-70, some IPS bus routes may experience delays this afternoon. Students whose routes run through the eastside may arrive home later than scheduled. For more information, please call 317-226-4000.

The driver of the semi was pulled out by a Good Samaritan. He is being transported to the hospital now



This will be a very extended clean-up and will affect rush hour traffic. Seek alternate routes @IFD_NEWS is in scene handling the fire now pic.twitter.com/aSj3QpEFG3 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 20, 2020

#Breaking #TrafficAlert



I-70 & I-465 on the east side



Semi tanker hauling fuel has overturned on the ramp. Expect long delays pic.twitter.com/IILa99FiJ2 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 20, 2020

This story will be updated.