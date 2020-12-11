Officials seek to identify woman’s body found in Martinsville

Rose tattoo found on an unidentified body in Martinsville (photo provided by Morgan County law enforcement)

MARTINSVILLE, Ind.– Law enforcement in Morgan County is asking the public to help identify a woman’s body found in Martinsville early Friday morning.

Officials said the body was found by a deputy around 1:30 a.m. while checking the area around the Henderson Ford Boat Ramp at 4980 Henderson Ford Road in Martinsville.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana Conservation Officers, the victim is described as a white female, 5’2” to 5’6”, 25 to 35 years old, with shoulder length brown hair.

The woman was found wearing a gray shirt, blue pants, and gray socks.

Officials said the victim also has a nose piercing and a rose tattoo on the inside of her right forearm (pictured).

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or the Morgan County Tip Line e-mail at crimetips@morgancounty.in.gov.