RICHMOND, Ind. — It’s been almost eight months since a massive fire erupted at the former My Way Trading warehouse in Richmond, and over the last several months, work has gone into planning the extensive cleanup operation.

As the cleanup begins, people living nearby say they are thankful something is finally being done.

“I am impressed and encouraged by this,” said Jenny Tinkle, who works across the street from the fire site.

Tinkle is an office manager at the Overhead Door Company of Richmond, which is across the street from where the fire first erupted last spring. She said, just in the last month, crews have made significant progress in the major cleanup effort.

“I have seen major progress,” she said. “I believe if you didn’t see it every day, you wouldn’t realize how much they have taken away, but I am seeing major improvement.”

The almost $3 million hazardous waste cleanup project officially got underway at the end of October. Right now, crews are focusing on clearing out and recycling all of the steel.

“There is a huge amount of steel from the buildings that burned down, and we are taking that steel, washing it out and sending it to a recycling facility right here in town,” said Allen Jarrell, a federal on-scene coordinator with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The EPA has reported that, since the cleanup operation began, they’ve washed and removed 441,000 pounds of steel from the site.

“It’s still looking pretty disgraceful down there,” said Scott Prater, who lives nearby. “It doesn’t look like nobody has raised too many fingers to do too much to it. It’s just a big eyesore now.”

The site may still look like a mess to many in the community, but others like Tinkle said the recent progress in the cleanup is encouraging, especially after several months of no noticeable activity there.

“I think you have to be able to see it every day and understand what they’re taking out of here,” she said. “There is so much, and it almost doesn’t look like anything has been done, but they have been working hard, and I know they are getting stuff out of there.”

The EPA expects the extensive cleanup to continue into spring or summer 2024.