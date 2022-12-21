INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are set to provide a briefing about the forecasted winter storm that could bring blizzard-like conditions to central Indiana.

While snowfall amounts are in question for the winter storm, FOX59 meteorologists forecast falling snow and strong winds will make driving conditions difficult and may cause white-out conditions.

Ahead of the winter storm, Mayor Joe Hogsett is joining representatives from the National Weather Service, Department of Public Works, Indy Parks, Metropolitan Emergency Services Agency, Marion County Public Health Department, AES Indiana, and AFSCME. During the news conference, they will talk about the upcoming severe weather and dangerously cold temperatures.

The briefing will take place at 5 p.m. We will live stream the briefing here and will provide updates once they come in.