‘Oh baby!’: Indy Zoo welcomes Addra gazelle calf

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Zoo announced Monday on their Twitter the birth of an Addra gazelle calf.

The male calf, who doesn’t have a name yet, weighed in at 11 pounds at birth. He was born on November 6th.

This is the third calf for both mother Swann and father Kamal.

Carla Knapp of Indy Zoo told us, “During the cold winter months, calves will remain in their cozy indoor facility with the rest of the Zoo’s herd. When the weather warms up in the spring, guests will be able to see the newcomer in the giraffe yard in Plains.”

Both calf and mom are doing great and the calf is nursing well.

Photo courtesy of Indy Zoo

