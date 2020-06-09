Ohio’s Cedar Point plans July opening; guests will be required to wear masks, get temperature tested

SANDUSKY, Ohio – Ohio’s Cedar Point plans to reopen in July.

The Sandusky amusement park will employ a phased reopening that starts July 9. It will initially open to Season Passholders before welcoming guests from Cedar Point Resorts and those who’ve purchased tickets.

From the park:

July 9 – 10: park open to 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders only

Beginning July 11: park open to Cedar Point Resorts guests and 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders

Already announced: Cedar Point’s Hotel Breakers and Lighthouse Point RV sites will be open June 12 – 27, prior to Cedar Point’s opening

Guests can expect several changes once the park reopens, including a requirement to wear masks or face coverings, social distancing measures and touchless transactions.

All visitors and employees will also undergo touchless temperature screenings before entering the park.

All guests will be required to make reservations in order to maintain a limited capacity. Visitors will also find additional hand sanitizer stations throughout the park.

No opening date has been set for the waterpark.

Learn more here.