Old apartment complex on Indy’s near north side destroyed in fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Some people on the near north side of Indianapolis are without power this morning because of a fire at a vacant apartment complex.

The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. near 34th and College Avenue.

The building collapsed two minutes after Indianapolis Fire Department crews arrived. Fortunately, no one was inside.

IFD said it was an old apartment complex that had been empty for a while.

Power to the neighborhood grid was shut off around 2 a.m. There are still over 1,000 people without power in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photo from fire at 722 Fairfield Ave courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Photo from fire at 722 Fairfield Ave courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Photo from fire at 722 Fairfield Ave courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Photo from fire at 722 Fairfield Ave courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Photo from fire at 722 Fairfield Ave courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Photo from fire at 722 Fairfield Ave courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Photo from fire at 722 Fairfield Ave courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Photo from fire at 722 Fairfield Ave courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Photo from fire at 722 Fairfield Ave courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Photo from fire at 722 Fairfield Ave courtesy of Ryan Liggett