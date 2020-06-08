Oldest remaining local survivor of USS Indianapolis dies at age 98

INDIANAPOLIS — The oldest remaining local survivor of the USS Indianapolis has died. The USS Indianapolis said Jim Jarvis passed away at age 98.

According to the USS Indianapolis Facebook page, Jarvis was a kind man with a warm heart and a friendly smile. “He was also the only person we knew who could pull off wearing a ‘USS Indianapolis Swim Team’ T-shirt, along with shorts that had shark prints on them,” the post said.

There are now only nine living survivors of the USS Indianapolis.

The USS Indianapolis was hit by Japanese torpedoes on July 30, 1945. Three hundred sailors died when the ship sank, and another 890 sailors were subjected to dehydration, saltwater poisoning, and shark attacks. Help came four days later. Only 316 survived.