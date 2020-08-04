Olympian Katie Ledecky swims pool length with glass of milk on head as ‘Got Milk?’ ads return

It’s an ad campaign most ’90s kids will remember. These two words should jog your memory: “Got milk?”

Well, it’s back, but with some changes. This time, the ad campaign will feature TikTok and YouTube stars in an attempt to appeal to younger milk drinkers.

Celebs will still be part of the campaign, though. Check out this video of Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky.

She swam the entire length of a pool while balancing a glass of chocolate milk on her head!

The dairy industry says it’s resurrecting the campaign because milk sales have actually gone up during the coronavirus pandemic.