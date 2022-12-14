INDIANAPOLIS — Community leaders on Indy’s east side are looking for answers following a series of shootings and homicides on the same block.

The violence has taken place on the 100 block of North Euclid. That was the scene of a homicide last week.

The front door is covered in plywood, but IMPD officers found 38-year-old Corbin Ray Rogers shot to death last week in a vacant home.

“I would say it’s more sad than anything else,” said Joshua Feilen.

Joshua Feilen helps run the Nest Christian Youth Center right across the street. He says just a few weeks before the homicide he saw a man pointing a gun to a woman’s head outside the same home.

“She was on her knees pleading for her life when I saw it and honked my horn,” said Feilen. “There are things that go on day and night.”

In fact, the 100 block of Euclid between New York and Washington has seen plenty of violence over the last few months.

Starting in August, a 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded in an adjacent alley.

In early October, a double shooting led to a car crash at Washington and Euclid.

A few days later, 46-year-old Deric Thomas was shot to death at a home on Euclid for unknown reasons.

A pastor at that scene admitted he wears body armor in the neighborhood to stay safe.

“I wear a bulletproof vest because they’re shooting randomly,” said neighborhood pastor Robert Jackson.

Also in late November, police were called to a gas station at Euclid and Washington after a shooting landed one man in the hospital.

“I just would love to see some more resources available,” said Feilen.

While he doesn’t know the cause of all the violence, Joshua would like more mental health and drug resources be made available to the neighborhood because police can’t solve the problems alone.

“I’m hoping that by creating communication and awareness we have the feeling of loving your neighbor come back to the neighborhood and we can see positive things happen,” said Feilen.

No arrests have been made from the homicide last week. Anyone with information on that case or any others on Euclid can still contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.