INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened right before noon in the 8000 block of West Washington Street. Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle.

When police arrived, they found a male victim. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

IMPD says the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with officers. An investigation into the crash is ongoing as of the time of this report.