INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on the city’s east side late Saturday night.

According to police, the accident happened on East 21st Street and North Audubon Road at approximately 9:15 p.m.

The collision involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

Officials shut down East 21st street for more than a hour as crews worked on the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.