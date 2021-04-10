One dead after Off-Road Vehicle crash in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a man died in an Off-Road Vehicle crash Friday night.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday in the 7300 block of West U.S. 36 near Danville. When responders arrived, they found 20-year-old Chase Lynch unresponsive. He was transported to an Indianapolis hospital where he died.

An initial investigation indicates Lynch was operating the ORV and hit a ditch, causing him to be ejected. Lynch was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, which is still under investigation.