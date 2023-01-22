INDIANAPOLIS – One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Burkhart East Drive on a report of a person shot.

When they arrived at the scene, authorities located someone suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. After they were transported to a local hospital, they were pronounced deceased. Officers say the woman was shot inside her apartment from the outside.

Officers continue to search for witnesses and anyone who has information relating to this shooting. You are encouraged to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.