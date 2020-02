INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person has died following a two-car crash on the north side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the intersection of Williams Creek Boulevard and North Meridian Street in response to the crash.

What caused the crash is unclear at this time.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, but police say the victim is an adult.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.