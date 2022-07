A person is in critical condition and another is in stable condition after another shooting late Saturday night, this time it was on Indy’s northwest side.

Police say it happened just before 11:00 p.m. at the Eagle Cove Apartments on Gateway Court.

Officers located the two victims on scene and they were transported to the hospital.

IMPD has not released any other information at this time and this story will be updated when we receive new information.