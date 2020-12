INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Tuesday morning at the intersection of Kessler Boulevard and College Avenue in Broad Ripple.

Two cars were involved, and at least one person was killed.

Police were called just before 1 a.m.

There was a fuel spill as a result of the crash, and police were still on scene as of 4:50 a.m.

This is a developing story.