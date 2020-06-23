One of the few remaining USS Indianapolis survivors, Tony King, dies at 94

One of the last survivors of the USS Indianapolis has passed away. Tony King, 94, was serving on the bridge of the ship when it was torpedoed and sunk in the Pacific in 1945.

The crew had just delivered the components for the first atomic bomb.

According to the USS Indianapolis Facebook page, King passed away in his sleep.

There are now only eight living crew members.

The USS Indianapolis was hit by Japanese torpedoes on July 30, 1945. Three hundred sailors died when the ship sank, and another 890 sailors were subjected to dehydration, saltwater poisoning, and shark attacks. Help came four days later. Only 316 survived. They were rescued right as the war was ending.