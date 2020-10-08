One-on-one with political expert on 2020 Vice Presidential Debate

INDIANAPOLIS – The first and only Vice Presidential Debate of 2020 is in the books. Vice President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris squared off in Salt Lake City, UT. The debate covered several topics, ranging from President Trump’s handling of the pandemic, to foreign affairs.

FOX59 spoke with Dr. Laura Wilson, a political science professor at the University of Indianapolis for her perspective, including the big announcement the next presidential debate would be handled virtually, and President Trump’s response.