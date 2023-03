INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died in a collision involving three vehicles on Interstate 70 Sunday evening.

Indiana State Police confirmed that the crash involved a semi, motorcycle and passenger car on I-70 eastbound between Ronald Reagan Parkway and I-465.

It is not clear at this time what led to the crash. Police have the entrance ramp going east closed as ISP investigates the scene.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.