INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis theatre is hosting a one woman show that shines a light on the battle for women to gain their rights at the ballot box.

In the performance, Gwendolyn Harris, a schoolteacher, is voting for the first time on November 2, 1920 on Indiana Avenue. She represents the third generation of Black women in her family who fought for women’s rights.

Harris shares her journey on getting to the day when women have the right to vote and the feelings she experienced while casting her ballot. This continues the story of the original residents of Freetown Village, who settled in Indianapolis in 1870.

The play is acted by Latrice Young and directed by LaKesha Lorene. The performance is taking place at The District Theatre located at 627 Massachusetts Avenue in Indianapolis. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.