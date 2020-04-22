Ongoing battle between the City of Muncie and Sanitary District continues

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Mayor of Muncie is demanding answers when it comes to the employment of a former sanitary district administrator. The district says she’s no longer an employee, but questions remain about her status.

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour says he’s trying to enhance transparency within City Hall. It started with a lawsuit against some Muncie Sanitary District Board members. Now he’s sending letters in an effort to avoid legal action and ensure protocols are followed.

“When there is a change in somebody’s status, we provide that information to the HR department right away,” said Mayor Dan Ridenour (R).

He’s referring to former MSD Administrator Debra “Nicole” Grigsby. Last July, Grigsby was indicted on federal corruption. In February, she accepted a deal to plead guilty on charges of conspiracy. Her guilty plea just came about March 27, the same day MSD released a statement saying she was no longer an employee.

We have been notified of the plea agreement of our former employee Nikki Grigsby. Grigsby has been on unpaid administrative leave since July 2019, pending the outcome of this investigation. She is no longer employed by the Muncie Sanitary District. The Muncie Sanitary District has fully cooperated with the FBI throughout this investigation and will continue to do so. In light of these events, Muncie Sanitary District would like to express its disappointment with any employee who failed to abide by the standards and values of our organization. The actions of a few do not represent the other 150+ employees at MSD – family men and women who work hard to ensure the District provides the best services possible to our community and who work day in and day out to provide a clean, safe city we can all call home. Muncie Sanitary District

“That’s why we asked for some documentation because payroll happens every two weeks,” said Ridenour.

It was still unclear whether Grigsby was still getting paid by the city.

“The Sanitary District operates on its own, but the payroll comes through the city. So, we just wanted to make sure that we don’t set ourselves up in any way shape or form as a city if we’re doing something that was incorrect,” said Ridenour.

Mayor Ridenour says he sent a letter on April 15, asking the following questions.

What was the date of Grigsby’s formal separation from employment? Did Grigsby resign her position or was the employment terminated by the sanitary board? If Grigsby resigned, city officials wanted a copy of the letter of resignation. If Grigsby was terminated, did the board approve the termination during a meeting?

Ridenour wants those questions answered by Friday. We asked the mayor why now.

“This was just so that we could get her correct status listed. The Sanitary Districts website said that she was no longer employed. But the HR department which is to keep those records had not received anything to that effect,” said Ridenour.

In a statement, provided by MSD Attorney’s President William Smith says he did not get Ridenour’s email until April 17.

“After 19 years on the MSD board and 20 years on the MRC board under four mayors, his accusation that I “have failed or refused to provide such information when it has been requested” is not only false, it is insulting,” said Smith.

Smith goes on to say that they have consulted with legal counsel. The Sanitary District claims they responded to the questions asked by the Mayor today. We cannot get a copy of their response due to it containing confidential personnel matters.

“Also, for the record, I would like to make it clear that since he has taken office, the Mayor has never contacted me directly about any issue. The MSD Board has offered to meet with the mayor or his representatives on many occasions over various issues, he is the one who has failed or refused to participate each and every time,” said Smith.

Aside from this issue, they are awaiting a June court hearing after the city filed a lawsuit saying the Sanitary District Board failed to make room for a newly appointed city engineer. The newly appointed engineer Brian Stephens- Hotopp, is fulfilling his duties but is still not a member of the board. The court date is set for June 18.