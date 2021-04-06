Ontario man killed when semi runs off road in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A man from Ontario, Canada was killed Tuesday when his semi ran off the road and into a treeline in Grant County, according to Indiana State Police.

At about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to I-69 near the 261.5 mile marker in response to a single-vehicle crash.

State police say a preliminary crash investigation shows 65-year-old William Wilcox was driving a 2020 Freightliner semi-tractor, pulling a box trailer, southbound on I-69 near the 261.5 mile marker. For an unknown reason, the Freightliner traveled off the west side of the road and down an embankment before it crashed into multiple trees in a woodline, according to ISP.

Wilcox was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash caused a traffic backup on I-69 SB. Officers were positioned at the rear of the backup to warn and slow traffic. Near the 264 mile marker, a 2020 Freightliner driven by an Illinois man rear-ended a flatbed trailer that was being pulled by a 2006 Volvo semi-tractor.

ISP’s preliminary crash investigation revealed that the Volvo, driven by an Indianapolis man, was slowing down due to the traffic backup. The Freightliner caught fire and was extinguished by the Marion Fire Department. Police say the Illinois man sustained a minor injury to one of his hands. The Indianapolis man was not injured.

Both crashes are still under investigation.