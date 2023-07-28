INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 Indiana State Fair is open and there’s something for everyone, including carnival rides, midway games and more food than you can dream of.

Even though it’s been rainy, hot, and humid, it hasn’t stopped people from coming to opening day.

“We love coming to the fair. Opening Day has been a tradition in my family. My dad took us every year,” said Gretchen Andrews, one of several hundred people who attended opening day. “So, we wanted to come and keep that alive with our kids.”

Some people come to enjoy some classic foods while others are looking to try something new.

“We have a Barbie funnel cake. It has pink icing on it and it has sprinkles,” said Susan Freund, owner of Kings Funnel Cake.

While this year’s theme is “basketball” to honor the Hoosier state’s favorite sport, discovering new foods is also a favorite pastime.

“We do this every year and we love the Indiana State Fair,” said Freund.

There are plenty of rides to choose from as well, including the Teacup, Ferris Wheel, roller coasters, and a Merry-Go-Round.

The traditions are back and people love to come to see the ponies, pigs and even lamas.

“Lamas are unique but it really is kind of cool to show. They’re doing the obstacles and things that typical livestock wouldn’t do,” said Amanda Mehl, a state fair visitor.

The fair runs until Sunday, Aug. 20. So, there is still plenty of time to come out and get in on the fun.