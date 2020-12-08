TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. —

Deputies at the Tippecanoe County sheriff’s office in Lafayette are getting ready for Christmas.



Detective Jeff Tislow enjoys participating each year in the annual “Shop with a Cop” event. This year, the event was canceled due to social distancing guidelines and other COVID-19 precautions.



“Every one has been affected by the pandemic. ‘Shop with a Cop’ was very near and dear to many members of the community and local law enforcement,” said Tislow.

The officers were devastated by the cancellation and decided to do something else for people who could use some help this holiday season.

They got a list of a families and children and decided to “adopt a child.”

For the past few weeks, the officers shopped on their own and wrapped presents for the child they adopted.

They’re calling it “Operation Blue Christmas.”

The gifts will be given out on Sunday.