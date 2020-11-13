‘Operation Early Bird’ results in 10 Columbus arrests

Top (left to right): Greathouse, Wilder, Wilson, McNeill, Smith. Bottom (left to right): Voelker, Staley, Bryant, Cowan. Ackerman not pictured

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Authorities in Bartholomew County announced the arrests of ten people Thursday morning as part of a joint operation called “Operation Early Bird.”

The blitz operation involved several law enforcement groups including the Officers from the Columbus Police Department Uniform Division, the Intelligence Led Policing Unit and the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Officials said “Early Bird” was focused on crime in downtown Columbus and the arrests were for a variety of charges.

The operation was a result of crime complaints including reports of fighting, narcotics dealing, a shooting and stolen vehicles.

The following persons were arrested and face preliminary charges:

Christina S. Greathouse, 43, of Columbus: Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Possession of Marijuana

Timothy Wilder Jr., 31, of Columbus: Felony Warrant for Auto Theft, Resisting Law Enforcement, Attempted Battery by Bodily Fluids on a Law Enforcement Officer

Skyler D. Wilson, 22, of Columbus: Two Arrest Warrants (Original Charges of Resisting Law Enforcement and Conversion/Unauthorized Entry of a Motor Vehicle), Resisting Law Enforcement

Olivia E. McNeill, 23, of Columbus: Out of County Warrant for Theft, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Legend Drug Injection Device

Terry W. Smith, 62, of Columbus: Parole Warrant, Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony)

Jacob D. Voelker, 25, of Columbus: Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Cody J. Staley, 27, of Columbus: Possession of a Controlled Substance

Woody D. Bryant, 41, of Indianapolis: Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Legend Drug Injection Device, Driving While Suspended with a Prior Conviction, Possession of Marijuana

Marlon Cowan Jr. 44, of Columbus: Felony Warrant (Original Charge Resisting Law Enforcement)

Brittany D. Ackerman, 34, of Columbus: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia