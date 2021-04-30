Operation Guardian: Police arrest 8 people in connection with April child solicitation sting in Johnson County

Top row, left to right: Richard Gamman, Patrick McGough, Kevin Hatchett, and John D. Fenes; bottom row, left to right: Deekshith Reddy Deva, Danny J. Harris, Christopher L. McClain, and Jesus Martinez

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A multi-day child solicitation sting operation in Johnson County resulted in eight arrests.

“Operation Guardian” involved several agencies, including the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Martinsville Police Department, and the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to investigators, the operation took place in Franklin, where detectives posed as children under the age of 14 in online chat rooms. During the sting, several men solicited sex and arranged to meet with detectives, believing they were meeting with minors.

Police noted that other people in the chat room cautioned that police frequently posed as children, “but these men still solicited sex despite those warnings.”

The men showed up at a pre-arranged location expecting to meet a child; instead, detectives were there to meet and arrest them.

The men were taken into custody on charges ranging from child solicitation to obscenity/dissemination of pornographic material to a minor and possession of meth. The operation was similar to another that took place in December, resulting in 10 arrests.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will determine formal charges in the case.

Police arrested the following individuals:

Christopher L. McClain, Greenwood; child solicitation

Patrick McGough, 46, Zionsville; child solicitation

Jesus Martinez, 28, Pendleton; child solicitation

Kevin Hatchett, 60, Nashville; child solicitation

John D. Fenes, 34, Franklin; child solicitation; obscenity/dissemination of pornographic material to a minor

Deekshith Reddy Deva, 27, Indianapolis; child solicitation

Danny J. Harris, 48, Bloomington; child solicitation; obscenity/dissemination of pornographic material to a minor; possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Richard Gamman, 24, Indianapolis; dealing in methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement; driving while suspended with a prior