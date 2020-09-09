Operation Legend nets 31 arrests in Indianapolis since August 14

INDIANAPOLIS — Operation Legend is working. That’s what Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday.

Operation Legend launched in Indianapolis on August 14th. Since then, 31 people have been charged with federal crimes. 10 people are charged with narcotics related offenses, 17 are charged with firearms offenses and 4 have been charged with violent crime.

Since Operation Legend started, 2,000 have been arrested nationwide, with 592 people officially charged.

Operation Legend works with local and state law enforcement to fight violent crime. In Chicago, they’re seeing huge success from the operation with a 50 percent decrease in homicides over the last seven weeks.