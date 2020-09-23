Organizations pushing to count Latinx residents in census

FILE – This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

INDIANA – An organization is pushing to have Hoosier Latinx residents participate in the 2020 census.

The Indiana Latino Institute has created a webpage in English and Spanish showing people how to fill their census out. The group hopes it will boost participation if Hispanic Hoosiers are given more information about it.

It’s also letting people know how the census affects their community. It’ll impact state and federal funds going towards schools, roads, and health care, to name a few things. It also influences how many representatives a state gets for congress.

However, some Latino Hoosiers have reservations about the census and who will see it because of their immigration status.

“Although the census is completely confidential and the information is not shared with any other organization or governmental office, the current environment we’re living today has presented so much fear in our Latino community,” Marlene Dotson, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Indiana Latino Institute said.

You still have time to fill out the census. The deadline was pushed back because of the coronavirus. You have until September 30th to get it done.