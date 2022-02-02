Organizations working to take care of vulnerable Indianapolis residents during winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — With much of Central Indiana shutting down due to the winter storm, some organizations are making sure our vulnerable populations stay well fed.

From 1-3 Wednesday, Riverside Park distributed more than 1,200 pounds of food to the community. The hope was to provide food who need it to get through the winter storm. Mayor Hogsett said this is an example of the community coming together to get through a difficult time.

“They [the next 48 hours] will be difficult but as a community coming together we will get through them,” said Mayor Hogsett. “This is a very very important community effort, we’ll get through these difficult days together as one city.”

Meals on Wheels of Central Indiana also took some precautionary measures Wednesday. Volunteers delivered extra meals to clients along with checking in on them to make sure they were safe, warm, and aware of the upcoming weather.

Meals on Wheels prepared for this kind of scenario back in December. They delivered emergency meal kits to clients intended to hold them over until meal service can resume in the event of severe weather.

“We delivered them with instructions for our clients, telling them to put them in a safe place in case something like this happened, where we had a big storm coming in and we had to shut down our office,” said Nathan Otoloski, Community Outreach Manager for Meals on Wheels of Central Indiana.

Meals on Wheels of Central Indiana will be shut down Thursday and Friday to protect their volunteers and staff members. They hope to pick up service again on Monday.

The family center at Riverside Park will be one of several Indy Parks facilities that will remain open during regular hours to act as a warming center. Second Helpings provided dry goods to all Indy Parks warming centers with items such as snacks, cereal, granola bars, applesauce, and sandwiches. Indy Parks’ warming centers have also been provided with winter accessories, thanks to collaboration with the IMPD Homeless Unit and the Indy Public Safety Foundation.

The warming centers can be located at:

Garfield Park

Cannock Park

Municipal Gardens

Rhodius Park

Riverside Park

Thatcher Park

Washington Park

Watkins Park

Windsor Village Park

All close at 8 pm Wednesday. Opening times Thursday vary.