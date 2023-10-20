BEDFORD, Ind. — A morning pursuit led to the arrest of a Orleans man at a Marathon gas station for drug charges.

The Bloomington Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit on a white 2017 Dodge Durango on Wednesday morning, around 11:37 a.m. ISP said the pursuit traveled southbound and de-escalated to termination after the Durango crossed into Lawrence County. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department picked up the pursuit but lost sight of the vehicle.

A trooper observed the suspect vehicle parked at a Marathon service station on East 16th Street. The suspect, Zachary Reed Hupp, 22, of Orleans, was identified as the driver and was arrested for possessing methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia.

In addition, Hupp had an active warrant out of Monroe County. He was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.