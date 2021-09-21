Our coldest weather in months and an early fall deluge is on its way

Central Indiana made it back into the mid to upper 70s today for what may be the last time until the end of the weekend. This came despite a cloudy sky thanks to a strong southerly flow of warmth and humidity. Looking ahead however, major changes are on their way as a cold front sweeps through the state this evening and overnight. Heavy rain and some rumbles of thunder can be expected tonight and carry us into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is the first official day of fall and coincidentally, it may be the coldest day we’ve experienced in months. A strong northerly wind will be felt all day and will greatly limit warming as Canadian air spills into the Midwest. This will come along with a gray sky, which will not break for us at all through the day. As a result, we may only warm 3-5 degrees from morning lows in the mid 50s. This leaves us with high temps cooler than 60 degrees; a mark we have surpassed everyday since a 58° reading on May 11th. Rain will also play a major role in our weather. Showers will be off and on through much of the day, though heavy rain may return again in the afternoon and evening. A widespread 1-3″ will fall across the state with locally higher amounts up to 5″. This excessive rainfall may result in minor flooding, particularly in low lying areas and small bodies of water.

Thursday will not offer us much relief as this storm system stalls off to our northeast. The rain will move out for most of us though showers are still possible in the morning across Northeastern Indiana. Clouds will stick around through the majority of the day as well with clearing from southwest to northeast. Our high temperature is unlikely to climb higher than the low 60s with a breezy northwesterly wind persisting.

Good news will come on Friday as this system finally exits and the sun comes out. There will be a comfortable dry feel to our weather and a typical fall feel outside. The drier and seasonably cool weather will take us into and through the weekend as well.