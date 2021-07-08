Outlaw burger, Fruity Pebbles funnel cake: Eat your way through Indiana State Fair with 23 new fair foods

INDIANAPOLIS — Come to the Indiana State Fair with an appetite!

Fair organizers have released the list of new foods making their debut at the 2021 fair. It doesn’t matter if you’re leaning towards sweet or savory — there really is something for everyone!

Some highlights include a Fruity Pebbles Funnel Cake: a fresh, golden funnel cake topped with powdered sugar, Monroe Concessions’ special icing, and a generous sprinkle of Fruity Pebbles; Frozen Mocha Coffee: a drink that is “both decadent and refreshing and pairs perfectly with any delicious Dairy Bar menu item;” and the Outlaw Burger: a thick and juicy quarter pounder with pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, and jalapeño jelly served on a toasty bun.

Check out our gallery below:













Bacon Mac & Cheese (offered by Indiana Pork)









Deep Fried Cheesecake (offered by AP Concessions Deep Fried Sweet Concessio n)









BBQ Suga (Sh-uga) Momma (offered by Gobble Gobble Food Truck















Beef Parfait (offered by Indiana Beef Cattle Association)













Bison Steak Fajitas (offered by Red Frazier Bison)









Cherry Chocolate Funk Hand Dipped Ice Cream (offered by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.)









Frozen Mocha Coffee (offered by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.)









Fruit Twister Paradise Pop (offered by Goodwin’s Pork-N-More)







Fruity Pebbles Funnel Cake (offered by Monroe Concessions)



Sun King Funnel Cake Pastry Ale (offered by Sun King Brewery)







Honey BBQ Wings (offered by Da Portable Rican)













Iced Coffee Float (offered by Hook’s Drug Store Museum)



Loaded Brat (offered by Black Leaf Vegan)









Mangonada Frozen Beverage (offered by Baskin Robbins)











Miss Piggy’s Mac Daddy (offered by Gresham Foods)









Philly Cheesesteak Fries (offered by Miss Piggy’s)















Media Noche (offered by Da Portable Rican)





Chocolate Salted Carmel Milkshake (offered by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.)













Outlaw Burger (offered by Indiana Ribeye)





Buttermilk Wafflewich (offered by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.)

















Winner-Winner Chicken Dinner (offered by Urick Concession)