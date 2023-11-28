(WEHT)- On Monday, November 27, State Troopers were patrolling I-64 near the 9 mile-marker on when they stopped the driver of a white Dodge Charger for speeding while traveling east at around 3:10 p.m.

The driver was identified as 33 year-old, Demetria Gray and her passenger was identified as 34 year-old, Shawnunique Phillips, both of St. Louis Missouri. When Troopers approached the vehicle, they detected an odor of cannabis from inside, which led to a search of the vehicle.

During the search, State Troopers found over 20 grams of marijuana and over 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Gray and Phillips were both arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail, where they are being held on bond.

Phillips was charged with Possession of Marijuana, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Gray is charged with the following:

Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony

Possession of Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor

Driving While Suspended, Class A Misdemeanor