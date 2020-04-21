Over 100 downtown Indy residents displaced after apartment building fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Over 100 people are displaced after a fire at a downtown Indianapolis apartment building early Tuesday morning.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews responded to multiple 911 calls about a fire on the roof of 800 Capitol Apartments just before 1:30 a.m.

Crews saw heavy fire and smoke upon arrival. Residents say they were alerted by fire alarms inside the building and neighbors knocking on doors. Everyone safely evacuated.

IFD was able to get the fire under control in about 40 minutes. One firefighter suffered a shoulder injury, but there were no other injuries reported.

The fire was contained to a composite wood deck on top of the building. There is a pea gravel and rubber roof membrane that covers the roof. IFD is trying to determine how that caught on fire.

None of the 112 units have fire damage, but some of the top floor apartments have water damage. Utilities were shut off to the building, and all of the occupants must find somewhere else to stay. IFD is working with the Red Cross to help those residents.

One person per unit was allowed inside the building to get essential items.

It’s unclear when those residents will be able to return home.

