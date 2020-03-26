Over 280 employees file complaints with IOSHA about how businesses are handling COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As non-essential workers are told to stay home, we’re getting new numbers from the state from employees who say they shouldn’t be forced to go to work.

As of close of business Wednesday, there have been 280 non-formal complaints made to the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

That’s from people concerned about how businesses are handling the coronavirus epidemic.

A non-formal complaint means the state will send a letter to that employer, and the company will have to prove information and an explanation to the state in a few days. Then the state will decide if a formal complaint needs to be made.

If you have concerns about your workplace, visit IOSHA’s web page here.