COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Coroner’s office saw its highest number of overdose deaths ever in 2021. Numbers show 33 people died of a drug overdose last year, up from 31 in 2020 and 24 in 2019.

“Unfortunately I’m not surprised,” Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting said. “It’s just a trend that we’re seeing and it’s going up every year.” While Nolting is not surprised, he said he is concern. Particularly with the drug leading to most of the deaths, fentanyl.

“Sometimes the fentanyl is so high there’s just no coming back from it,” Nolting said. “The amount of fentanyl in our toxicology reports is slowly on the rise.”

The issue with fentanyl is not just happening in Bartholomew County. Officials at the DEA said it’s a trend across the nation and Indiana.

“Over 100,000 people died of a drug overdose,” said Mike Gannon, assistant special agent in charge at the DEA. “I think it was 68 percent of that is fentanyl related.”

Gannon said in Marion County, fentanyl accounted for nearly 80 percent of overdose deaths in 2021.

He said Mexican cartels are pushing fentanyl in the US, mostly in the form of counterfeit pills that are made to look like common medication such as Xanax and Vicodin. “It has just exploded over the last couple years I mean the DEA and our partners seized over 9 million counterfeit pills,” Gannon said.

In Bartholomew County, Nolting said he’s working with area organizations to increase access to treatment for addicts.

The hope is that they can bring these numbers down or at least keep them from going up. “We’re trying to educate people that it is a disease and with treatment it can be cured,” Nolting said.

Gannon also warned that people who provide fentanyl-laced drugs to people to overdose can be charged for that person’s death. “We need to hold people accountable that are putting these poisons out on the street,” Gannon said. “They need to understand if you were a drug dealer you’re supplying pills to someone and they die you need to be held accountable.”

He said they are ramping up their efforts with local law enforcement to keep fentanyl from reaching people in the first place.