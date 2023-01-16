BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is in custody after an overnight chase that went across county lines early Monday morning.

The chase started in Boone County around 3:30 a.m. Video captured on INDOT’s traffic cameras shows the chase continuing south on I-65 southbound, through the north split, and onto I-70,

The chase ended at the Greenfield Exit for State Road 9, where the driver was taken into custody. The area where the pursuit ended was closed for around an hour before reopening to traffic.

We are working to find out more about the chase. We will provide an update when it becomes available.