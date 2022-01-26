Overnight lane closures coming to I-65 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Motorists in Boone County should be on the lookout for lane closures on I-65 starting February 2.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said there will be lane closures overnight near the 132-mile marker starting Wednesday, February 2. The closures will let crews work on the new I-65 Bridge at County Road 550.

There will be single-lane closures at 9 p.m. I-65 northbound will have double-lane closures starting at 10 p.m. and in the southbound lanes at 11 p.m. Overhead work should be completed by 6 a.m.

The project includes building a new interchange on I-65 at Boone County Road 550 South and redesigning the I-65 and S.R. 267 interchange. Both will be Diverging Diamond Interchanges.

INDOT says this is a type of interchange in which the two directions of traffic on a non-highway road cross to the opposite side on both sides of a bridge. It is unusual in that it requires traffic on the highway overpass to briefly drive on the opposite side of the road from what is customary.

When entering the interchange, drivers cross over to the left side of the bridge, guided by signals, signs and pavement markings. DDIs are designed to be safer, more efficient and more cost-effective than traditional diamond interchanges.

Indiana State Police will help INDOT and the contractor with the lane closures. The completion date is set for August 2022.