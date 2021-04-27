Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Overnight Muncie apartment fire displaces dozens of Ball State students

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Crews respond to fire at apartments on Bethel Drive in Muncie.

MUNCIE, Ind. — An overnight fire that began late Monday in Muncie has left dozens of people displaced Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to a fire at The District on Bethel apartments in the 1200 block of W. Bethel around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Flames could be seen from the outside when crews arrived, and residents were quickly evacuated.

The residents of the four-story apartment building are largely made up of Ball State students.

There are no known injuries, but as of 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officials were still working to determine if anyone was still inside the building.

The Red Cross is working to secure hotel rooms for those displaced.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News