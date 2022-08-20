INDIANAPOLIS – A person was shot and killed inside a residence early Saturday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 1 a.m., police were called to 5400 Fullwood Court on the report of a person shot.

Officers found an individual inside a residence with at least one gunshot wound, they were pronounced deceased at the scene.

IMPD said they have no suspect information at this time. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.