INDIANAPOLIS — An overturned semi has made a big impact on travel on the west side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., a semi overturned on southbound I-465 at W. Washington Street. The semi was hauling a trailer carrying paints.

The crash caused the semi to leak diesel fuel.

At least one other semi was involved.

Southbound lanes of I-465 will be restricted for four hours, according to INDOT. The crash is also affecting northbound traffic, with some lanes closed temporarily.

Indiana State Police confirmed two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Anyone planning to go the Indianapolis airport should plan a different route.