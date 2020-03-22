Owner: Indiana Beach amusement park could reopen this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTICELLO, Ind. — The owner of a popular Indiana resort that’s been shuttered because of financial issues says it could reopen this year under new ownership.

California-based Apex Parks Group, which owns Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park Resort in Monticello, said in a statement that no deal has yet been made but that potential buyers have shown interest in acquiring the vacation destination.

"Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park Resort leaders continue to pursue potential buyers for the resort complex," the owner said, according to The Times of Northwest Indiana.

The 94-year-old resort last month announced it would close before it's expected reopening for the summer season. The 376-acre park offers roller coasters, water park, arcade, mini golf ziplines, children rides along with a boardwalk, a beach and campgrounds.

White County officials recently agreed to offer $3 million incentive to lure potential buyers, The Pharos-Tribune reported.

White County Commissioners and the White County Council backed the move in a joint resolution. Officials will use money from the White County Windfarm Economic Development Fund.

The fund will not use taxpayer money to attract buyers, County Commissioner David Diener said. The buyer would be awarded the sum after the sale is fully completed.

Indiana Beach generates a major sum of the county's tourism revenues, according to the resolution that cited a 2002 Purdue University study.

Meanwhile, the company said it has been discussing the sale with amusement industry leaders, brokers and investors for more than a year.

"Campsite holders, season pass holders and the community have been incredibly supportive," the owner said.

People who regularly visit the resort have been trying to obtain refunds for hundreds of dollars-worth of season passes, and in some cases, thousands of dollars-worth of campground or cottage rentals.

It’s not clear whether season passes would be honored under new ownership.