OXFORD, Ind. — A man from Oxford, Indiana, was arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor on Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from Indiana State Police, 28-year-old Laud Williams has been preliminarily charged with sexual misconduct with a minor — a Level 4 Felony.

Officers from ISP’s Lafayette district started looking into Williams’ activity after they were contacted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Services. During their investigation, ISP determined that alleged sexual misconduct occurred between Williams and a minor.

When the investigation concluded, officers submitted the case to the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office for review. State police reported that a warrant for Williams’ arrest was later issued.

Per ISP, Williams was taken into custody without incident and later transported to the Benton County Jail.

Those with further information on Williams’ case are encouraged to contact ISP’s Lafayette post at (765) 567-2125.

The maximum penalty for a Level 4 Felony in Indiana is a 12-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.