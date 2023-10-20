INDIANAPOLIS — With a partnership with the Herbert Simon Family Foundation, the city of Indianapolis and Indiana Pacers announced a combined investment to expand and enhance the Pacers Bikeshare program.

The Indiana Pacers Bikeshare program plans to use a $1.2 million federal grant through the city’s Department of Public Works to add 250 electronic bicycles next spring.

“In nearly a decade of operation, the Pacers Bikeshare program has been a convenient way for residents and visitors to get where they need to go in town without the cost or carbon footprint associated with a private automobile,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “The addition of new e-bikes will add a whole new dimension of convenience to this mobility resource – one that just keeps getting bigger and better.”

Pacers Bikeshare bikes are available at 50 stations via the BCycle mobile app by walking up to a station kiosk or purchasing an annual pass.

Since the program launched in 2014, riders have collectively ridden almost 20,000,000 minutes, or almost 38 consecutive years of riding bicycles, using Pacers Bikeshare.