‘Pack the Pantries’ raises $45,000 to help Gleaners, Midwest food banks fight hunger in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — We asked for your help fighting hunger in central Indiana, and you delivered!

Friday’s Pack the Pantries drive collected $45,174 in donations to benefit Gleaners Food Bank and Midwest Food Bank. We held our spring drive on April 16.

Hunger is a significant issue, both statewide and across the nation, and without enough food it is difficult to succeed in other aspects of life, including work and school.

Around one in five in central Indiana struggles with hunger or food hardship. In Marion County, 22% of people rely on some sort of food assistance.

The economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic added to the problem, sharply increasing the demand for food. Since then, Gleaners and its partners have served more than 100 million meals — a 137% increase over the year before.

If you’d still like to help, it’s not too late.

You can donate at the following websites:

Or you can text a gift to:

Midwest: text @MFBINDY to 52014

Gleaners: text GIVE to 317-593-2400

Financial donations are requested, rather than food, because Gleaners and Midwest can buy in bulk at wholesale prices, stretching the dollar much further.

Just a $1 donation can provide 5 meals. A $10 gift provides 50 meals and $25 covers 125 meals.

Pack the Pantries was sponsored again this year by Financial Center First Credit Union.