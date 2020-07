If you tuned in last Friday, you know that we put out the call for donations to help pack the pantries of local food banks.

In 24-hours, you helped us raise more than $124,000 for Midwest and Gleaners. That money will help feed 24,000 Indiana families.

To encourage more donations, Brian Wilkes agreed to do an entire forecast dressed as Elvis.

You can make a donation by going to one of the following websites:

Midwest Food Bank

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana